After the Jan. 6 committee voted to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress, chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) answered questions from reporters where he revealed that many Republican officials appear to be implicated in Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Standing outside of the member's elevator, Thompson said that he couldn't reveal the names of those members that were implicated.

Thompson also said that the information they got was "quite revealing" about "members of Congress involved in the activities of Jan. 6, as well as staff."

