GOP senator begs for 'spirit of forgiveness' after insurrection: 'It's time to move on'

One Republican senator argued on Saturday that it's time for people to stop asking him about why he voted with the insurrectionists the night of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CNN anchor Pamela Brown noted a new poll showing that 70% of Republicans believe the "Big Lie" that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

"You voted to toss out millions of votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania, you also joined on to the Texas lawsuit attempting to throw out votes cast in four states," Brown noted as Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) nodding his head in affirmation.

"I'm curious, looking back, do you have any regrets your actions?" Brown asked. "And any concern that they contributed to misinformation about the election?"

"Look Pamela, it's so -- we're just so ready to move on," Marshall replied.

"I made a decision based on upon the facts that I knew at that point in time," he argued, describing the "Big Lie" as a fact.

"But it's time to move on, it's time for this country to heal, it's time for a spirit of forgiveness to be happening," he begged.



