Republican Party humiliated after complaining about school closures while misspelling 'DEVESTATING'
The Republican Party tweeted that schools should reopen, attempting to call it devastating, but accidentally called it "DEVESTATING" instead.


It was only after four hours and a flood of tweets and comments mocking them that it was deleted in shame.

The irony was obvious to many who quickly came to mock the party for the humiliating typo while talking about education. Many Republicans advocated reopening schools last year amid another large spike. So, some feel their urgency rings hollow.

