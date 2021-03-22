Republican Party humiliated after complaining about school closures while misspelling 'DEVESTATING'

The Republican Party tweeted that schools should reopen, attempting to call it devastating, but accidentally called it "DEVESTATING" instead.
It was only after four hours and a flood of tweets and comments mocking them that it was deleted in shame.
The irony was obvious to many who quickly came to mock the party for the humiliating typo while talking about education. Many Republicans advocated reopening schools last year amid another large spike. So, some feel their urgency rings hollow.
The GOP spelled "devastating" as "DEVESTATING" while talking about school closures causing problems with academic a… https://t.co/4IXkwJYfmC— JRehling (@JRehling)1616357463.0
See the mockery below:
You know what has a "DEVESTATING" effect on mental health, social and economic situation(s), and academic achieveme… https://t.co/C86XemYms5— CajunBlueAZ™ 🌵 (@CajunBlueAZ™ 🌵)1616358308.0
Hey GOP: Wanna know what else is "devestating"?? That the Former Guy is asking every Republican to donate to his… https://t.co/mX3MBf4hbZ— Jake Lobin (@Jake Lobin)1616358098.0
The official Republican Party account just tweeted that school closures have been devastating but spelled it “devestating”— Palmer Report (@Palmer Report)1616364772.0
The stupidity of the GOP is truly "devestating" to behold. My spell check is *devastated* that I forced it to miss… https://t.co/GmZyN17LiE— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!)1616356144.0
Tweeting without spell check can be devestating.— Dan Rather (@Dan Rather)1616367046.0
DEVESTATING....? Hey @GOP that is some next level dumbassery right there! #KidVicious🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/EphhB1p67c— Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸)1616359733.0
@GOP Looks like the GOP needs to go back to school. It's "devastating," not "devestating." https://t.co/TTQD5ZxJJ2— Burl Chester (@Burl Chester)1616354815.0
The GOP misspelled the word "DEVESTATING" in their latest tweet and it doesn't surprise me that they are not only o… https://t.co/RtR6SOQ2mx— Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️🌈🏴☠️ (@Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️🌈🏴☠️)1616362504.0
What's "devestating" is what decades of needless austerity has done to our education system, clearly. https://t.co/c2Cwh2khz4— murderdeath war party chihuahua 🇺🇸 (@murderdeath war party chihuahua 🇺🇸)1616356387.0
Extremely on-brand for the Republican Party to misspell “DEVESTATING” while complaining about inadequate schools. O… https://t.co/iPgGeVYfmW— Adam Best (@Adam Best)1616367381.0
@patriottakes @GOP It would be DEVESTATING to admit the mistake— Harmony Wright (@Harmony Wright)1616356805.0
Owning the libs with DEVESTATING spelling skills like their Dear Orange Leader. #RepublicansCantSpell https://t.co/St5fF2coUg— Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@Spiro Agnew’s Ghost)1616363807.0
"Devestating." Trump University at work, folks. https://t.co/SHMmP7wVNR— Chase Michael Tyler (@Chase Michael Tyler)1616357146.0
You know what's really DEVESTATING (sic)? The unbelievable ignorance of today's GOP! Not one of those fools voted… https://t.co/QivCnLISfH— Steph On The Left Ω (@Steph On The Left Ω)1616357680.0