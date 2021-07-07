GOP leader deletes tweet attacking Biden for being 'soft' on Russian hacking after Republican Party hacked

Huffington Post reporter Jennifer Bendery noticed Tuesday that Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has deleted a tweet that criticized President Joe Biden for being "soft" on Russia and Vladimir Putin.

ProPublica and the Sunlight Foundation built Politwoops, which monitors deleted tweets by elected officials, noting that McCarthy deleted the tweet after having it up about 20 minutes.

The tweet was criticized at the time because Joe Biden isn't a Republican and isn't in control of the Republican Party's cybersecurity.

In 2016 the Democratic Party and the emails of Hillary Clinton advisers were hacked and ultimately ended up on Wikileaks after the hackers handed them over.

What also went underreported was that the Republican Party was also hacked in 2016. Testifying before a Senate committee, former FBI Director James Comey explained, there was "penetration on the Republican side of the aisle and old Republican National Committee domains" no longer in use.

"There was evidence of hacking directed at state-level organizations, state-level campaigns, and the RNC, but old domains of the RNC, meaning old emails they weren't using. None of that was released," Comey later added.