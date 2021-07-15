Ex-Republican warns the GOP: You now own every crazy new story coming out about Trump

For over a week, new details about former President Donald Trump and his presidency have been coming out. Wednesday, the news was flooded with reports of generals fearful of a coup by Trump supporters and the concern that Trump could launch nuclear weapons to stay in office.
Most Republican did not rebuke Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and many are now downplaying the event. Nearly two dozen House Republicans voted against giving medals to officers who worked that day.
Republicans have been given every opportunity to speak out against Trump, but they will now never be able to back away from him, according to former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL.)
The best part of all of this dangerous shit coming out about Trump is that the Republican Party owns it. They’ll never be able to escape it.— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1626367142.0
He is certainly not the only one to comment on how bad these books are for the GOP.
The thing about these Trump stories is that none of this is over. If anything the stakes are even higher in 2024 wi… https://t.co/SCXbjXWNyH— Ben Rhodes (@Ben Rhodes) 1626314158.0
These images, General Milley confirms fear of a coup and the Russians owned traitor trump. This is your Republican… https://t.co/1zN0BuvJB3— Connie Gidice (@Connie Gidice) 1626368058.0
Many cabinet secretaries had similar plans in year one and year two…then never followed through. The nation went t… https://t.co/plxGjqWPnY— Miles Taylor (@Miles Taylor) 1626357656.0
seems bad that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is releasing statements about coups— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1626370034.0
Incredibly, Gen. Milley isn't even the first top Trump-selected Pentagon official to publicly compare him to a Nazi… https://t.co/h2XNV6GorN— Eric Columbus (@Eric Columbus) 1626357208.0
Our mission is clear: Destroy the Republican Party.— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project) 1626367925.0
@svdate @gtconway3d A reminder that American institutions were not designed to deal with a sociopath backed by a sizable vote in Congress.— Tom Nichols (@Tom Nichols) 1626319108.0
General Milley, Chairman of the Joints Chief, knew Trump and his allies could attempt a coup after the 2020 electio… https://t.co/60xvW7TFZN— Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@Debbie Mucarsel-Powell) 1626361975.0
Trump says NO WAY he’d ever consider staging a coup, but if he did he’d never do it with a loser like Gen. Milley.… https://t.co/Gb8zXhhHU9— Charles Johnson (@Charles Johnson) 1626370152.0
Every Republican in Congress voted against expanding the Child Tax Credit. Every. Single. One. But despite their… https://t.co/KCJAhTZo1l— Adam Schiff (@Adam Schiff) 1626364050.0
Donald Trump and the GOP were ready to stage a coup against the U.S. The chair of the joint chiefs and top military… https://t.co/HaPBRkBRMz— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project) 1626363017.0
He was unfit. Dangerously unfit. And everyone who worked with him KNEW he was unfit. But they all kept their mouths… https://t.co/H8m7V9yCrb— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1626312905.0
“It was very close.” --Professor @TimothyDSnyder’s response when I asked how close to the brink America’s democrac… https://t.co/ahbmZkLB18— Ana Cabrera (@Ana Cabrera) 1626370958.0
As #ChildTaxCredit payments start arriving today, remember: No Republican lawmaker voted for this. Not a single one. https://t.co/gYl6eMTJui— Eric Swalwell (@Eric Swalwell) 1626350461.0
To be clear, Trump and the Republican’s continued selling of the The Big Lie is, in a very real sense, an ongoing a… https://t.co/YCmKKZrRfl— Glenn Kirschner (@Glenn Kirschner) 1626363016.0