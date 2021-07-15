Ex-Republican warns the GOP: You now own every crazy new story coming out about Trump

For over a week, new details about former President Donald Trump and his presidency have been coming out. Wednesday, the news was flooded with reports of generals fearful of a coup by Trump supporters and the concern that Trump could launch nuclear weapons to stay in office.

Most Republican did not rebuke Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and many are now downplaying the event. Nearly two dozen House Republicans voted against giving medals to officers who worked that day.

Republicans have been given every opportunity to speak out against Trump, but they will now never be able to back away from him, according to former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL.)

He is certainly not the only one to comment on how bad these books are for the GOP.















































































