Trump's rivals are cashing in on their extremism to distract from their inevitable loss: Ex-Republican

The Republican party has become nothing more than a money machine for the depressed political class that can't win elections, former Republican campaign aide Tim Miller argued in his Monday column for The Bulwark.

The comments came couched in a piece about two Republican primary elections happening simultaneously: the one happening on Earth 1 and an imaginary one happening on Earth 2.

"But I would expect professional political commentators, and donors shelling out millions in campaign cash, and the political strategists receiving that cash, to live in the real world," he explained.

Instead, he explained, the professional right has concluded that the days of winning campaigns using a far-right fringe agenda are coming to an end. The only option left is to suck up as much cash as can be made before it goes belly-up.

"We have a heavily capitalized right-wing ecosystem that exists to prop up an imaginary Republican presidential primary so that the participants can feel better about their party identification," Miller explained. "This way they can do business with Republican politicians or chew the fat at the club without feeling icky at having to admit that their Grand Old Party has become something dark."



On Earth 1, non-MAGA Republicans are looking to people like Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Earth 2 has doubled down on Trump's GOP.

Read the full column at The Bulwark.