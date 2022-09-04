Tomi Lahren accidentally admits Biden was right about Trump voters and 'mainstream Republicans'

Tyler argued that both sides fear that the other is a threat to democracy. In fact, Democrats fear that MAGA world is a threat to democracy, while MAGA world doesn't believe in democracy. Over and over in polls Trump voters have expressed controversial beliefs that are far outside of the mainstream.

A University of Washington study after the Trump administration revealed that MAGA voters believe the 2020 election was stolen, the Jan. 6 attack was actually anti-fascist protesters and COVID-19 is a bioweapon of China.

"Right now, these people feel like they’re losing their country and their identity. They feel like they’re being displaced by communities of color, by feminists and by immigrants. These people are motivated by what they see as an existential threat to their way of life,” said Professor Christopher Sebastian Parker, of the political science department, who co-authored the survey.

Journalist and author Clay Cane immediately called out Tyler, who previously served as Newt Gingrich's spokesperson and adviser on Gingrich's presidential campaign. Gingrich was recently exposed for working with MAGA world to help overturn the 2020 election by pushing the fake electors. That is now part of a Justice Department investigation. Tyler's conservative media company previously helped the campaigns of Michele Bachmann, Rand Paul and Todd Akin, who said that women couldn't get pregnant from being raped if it was a "legitimate rape."

"I have to say, your guest said that it's two sides of the same coin with Biden and Trump — I just think that's lunacy," said Cane. "I have to be honest here. Biden is Mother Teresa compared to Trump, and the stretch that Republicans are trying to do to activate their similarities and Trump's -- Biden is somehow evil and stereotyping. You have people in Trump's administration who said that Trump has authoritarian tactics, who are in his own administration saying that. Trump and the people enabling him, they are a threat to our democracy. Any Republican who's not condemning Trump-ism right now, they are enablers."

Cane went on to say that as someone on the radio five days a week, two hours a day, Democrats want people to stop being passive and call out crimes when they see them.

"They're tired of seeing crimes in plain sight and nothing being done," he explained. "This is just me, personally, I think there is a thin line between MAGA Republicans and quote-unquote mainstream Republicans. Because tell me one senator who voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, who voted for the American Rescue Plan. Trump had little to no legislative wins, Biden has had several legislative wins. And to try to make them the same is just ridiculous. It's cheap politics. Trump is different than President Bush. So, I want Republicans to be honest. If you want to stand by a neo-confederate, do that, but don't try to make them the same. That is farfetched."

Tyler struck back, saying that Cane is going along with the "binary" that if you oppose the bills passed by Democrats in the past two years then that means you're a Trumpist. That didn't work well when Cane came back, however.

"You know, it's funny. The only policy points the GOP has is Trump, that's it," said Cane. "What is their health care plan? They had four years to do a health care plan, and we never got that. What is their plan for the minimum wage? I don't know, we don't know what their plan is. What's the plan for voting rights? Make sure as few people as possible can vote."

