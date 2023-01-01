Mike Lindell spreads a rumor that RNC chair is laundering money

Pillow magnate Mike Lindell is among those going after Republican Party for the chairmanship after it experienced a puddle over what they thought was going to be a red wave.

Lawyer and activist Ron Filipkowski posted the video of Lindell saying that he'd done "research" into the Republican Party's finances and that he thinks he's discovered money laundering. Lindell is the same man who maintains that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and every few months he proclaims that he's about to have the evidence necessary to prove the election was stolen only to fail to deliver again. In 2021 alone, Lindell spent $25 million pushing his conspiracies. He's now facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading conspiracy theories about the company.

"There are so many problems, Steve. I've spent the last three weeks doing due diligence within the RNC," Lindell says. "Just the money itself that it costs. Forty cents for every dollar that you go out and get from big donors goes to these things, one of them's called 'Data Trust.' To me, it's like a big money laundering operation. Don't quote me on that, we're still digging."

"This is disgusting. The wasted, frivolous money that goes down the drain. The big donors, they deserve better. We deserve some return on our investment. I used to give a lot of money to the RNC. I won't do it and neither will the big donors in its current condition, and it needs new leadership," he also said.

Lindell hasn't said how he got access to the financials of the RNC other than what is public. He also hasn't indicated any specifics that can prove the claims. In fact, he made it clear, "Don't quote me on that."

See the video below: