New attack ad accuses Kevin McCarthy of using crime to scare voters while he ignores 'law and order'

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) teamed up together for an attack video against House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

Republicans have attempted to claim that crime is blowing up around the country and the murder rate is on the rise. The reality, the ad explains, is that McCarthy only cares about crime when it isn't committed by his allies.

The ad begins with the claim that Bakersfield, California, has a high crime rate and McCarthy hasn't done anything to solve the problem at the heart of his own district.

"Kevin, your district has been the murder capitol of California five years in a row," the narrator says. It then explains that McCarthy voted against $300 billion in funding for law enforcement that would have helped his district. It was a bipartisan bill, but McCarthy didn't even vote.

"If you really want to talk about crime, let's start with your own party," the narrator continues. "Because it sure seems like you and your MAGA pals are fine with certain crimes. Crimes like stealing top secret nuclear files, attacking the nation's Capitol, assaulting police officers, attempting to overthrow an election, not to mention the little things like tax and bank fraud."

The ad closes by saying that not only isn't McCarthy "anti-crime" the GOP isn't either.

"You and your fellow Republicans are just trying to scare voters, playing politics while leaving it to Democrats to actually work for the safety of Americans," the ad closes.

Watch it below: