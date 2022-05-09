While the country is focusing primarily on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's attempt at reelection in Georgia and his Donald Trump-endorsed opponent former Sen. David Perdue. But other than the top two candidates capturing the media is Kandiss Taylor, who is running a campaign focused on Satan. She's not talking about a euphemism or a metaphor for evil, she truly believes she is fighting a holy war against Satan in the Georgia gubernatorial election.

The Daily Beast cited Taylor's draft executive order to help voters understand why she would eliminate the Georgia Guidestones, a set of rocks in Elberton. They're nothing more than granite stones that say ten guidelines in eight modern languages and shorter messages in four ancient languages. It's a tourist stop like the world's biggest ball of twine, the PEZ museum or Foamhenge, a version of Stonehenge made out of stylophone.

"I am the ONLY candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal," Taylor wrote on her Telegram channel. She opposes the Guidestones because the text says something about an "age of reason" and "leave room for nature."

The QAnon conspiracy theory is that no one knows who put the stones up, so therefore it's linked to Satan. Likely it was a donor who had a penchant for poetry on stone, but it made it ripe for the start of a conspiracy.

"The New World Order is here, and they told us it was coming," Taylor said in a video in front of the Guidestones. She then describes as a symbol for human sacrifice. “This is a battle."

She goes on to alert her followers that the Guidestones are 666 miles from the United Nations in New York, which isn't a coincidence. It's also 666 miles from the shore of Lake Huron on the Michigan coast. It's 666 miles from Texarkana, a city that is on the exact border between the states of Texas and Arkansas and the city spans both sides of the border. It's 666 miles from the small Illinois town across the river from Davenport, Iowa, which reportedly had an after-school Satan Club in Moline.

There are 22 locations in the state of Connecticut that begin with the name Devil, but Ms. Taylor has yet to announce anything about whether under her administration anyone would be allowed to travel from Connecticut to Georgia. There’s a town on the Utah border called Beezlebub. Michigan has a city named Hell. Minnesota has a Devil's Lake. There is a higher density of things named after the Devil in eastern Tennessee, southern Missouri, and places like Oregon and the California Central Valley, a Satan density map shows. Designer Jonathan Hull plotted all of these dark places on a map in a 2013 project.

Read the full report about the Guidestones conspiracy candidate at the Daily Beast.