Before Republicans pivot on Putin here are all of the things they've said to praise him

If there's one thing Republicans and the Fox network has been against its Communism and those who promote it like Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Lenin. But when addressing the world last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised those same Soviet leaders with gusto.

“Let’s start with the fact that modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia, more precisely, by the Bolshevik, communist Russia. This process began almost immediately after the 1917 revolution,” Putin said.

But for the past several months, Republicans have stood in solidarity with Putin as he inches closer to war in an effort to reclaim the former Soviet Union land.

Tucker Carlson has spent the past several months holding up authoritarian states. He then declared Ukraine “strategically irrelevant to the United States,” and asked why the U.S. is on the side of a democracy like Ukraine instead of Russia. "Why the emphasis [in Washington] on Ukraine’s borders and not ours?”



His show resulted in Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) being flooded with calls from people quoting Carlson and demanding that he act to help Russia.

Since then, Jennifer Griffin has been forced to fact-check Fox hosts and Republican leaders in real-time after their "distortions."

In May 2021, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shared Russian propaganda that attacked the U.S. military for being "woke" and "emasculated." The video originated from a far-right, pro-Russian, anti-US media network. As Ukraine was invaded, Cruz blamed President Joe Biden for Putin's desire to re-establish the Soviet empire.

Then came Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) who dismissed the importance of Ukraine in the global scheme of things, noting that they are the real threat to the United States.

“I would describe my own foreign policy views as nationalist, and that means we shouldn’t be trying to build a liberal empire abroad, we shouldn’t be trying to be the world’s policemen, we need to act what’s in the best interest of America’s national security, economic security,” said the Republican, who then claimed the U.S. should focus more on China than the war in Ukraine. That's “the leading threat."

“That means that we can’t expand our security commitments in Europe,” Hawley also said, claiming that the U.S. should reduce troops in Europe.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) also came out against supporting Ukraine. “I think they are less than our strategic interests elsewhere," she said.

Embattled Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) similarly was hit for his soft tweet as Russia moved to roll into Ukraine.

The chair of the Virginia Republican Party, Rich Anderson, announced that the invasion of Ukraine was just like the time Virginia highways were shut down due to a snowstorm. One man died after leaving his car and trying to walk home.

By contrast, "Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar said on Sunday that the number of dead could be as high as 4,300," reported the British Daily Express tabloid.

The Lincoln Project crafted a video this week in a Russian accent pretending to be a pro-Putin ad thanking "comrades" Carlson, Steve Bannon and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for their support. They were all heralded as men who deserved the highest honor, the Order of Lenin.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) confused the country with a tweet that seemed to be attacking young people for being anti-Putin, though it wasn't entirely clear. The Dictionary Twitter account remarked that they couldn't figure out and "and we're literally the dictionary."

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was blasted for refusing to speak out against Vladimir Putin and his allies, like Donald Trump

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) made it clear on Fox Sunday that he also blames Democrats and the impeachment of Trump for Putin invading Ukraine. He was resoundingly trashed online as a result.

Lauren Witzke, the 2020 GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate in Delaware also joined the Republicans in praising Putin. She was shredded by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

Bannon continued his Russian support on his show Sunday evening by blaming environmentalist Greta Thunberg for the invasion by Russia.

