Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 campaign with a slate of Republican allies like Reps. Marjory Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) with vocal support from the likes of Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Meanwhile, the rest of the GOP caucus was more like crickets, the New York Times observed.

"On social media, most congressional Republicans were talking about almost anything else: inflation, border policy, NASA’s Artemis moon rocket launch, the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, the 115th anniversary of Oklahoma’s statehood, the need to recycle asphalt," the report said. "Inside the Capitol, the focus was on the meetings in which Senate Republicans were choosing leaders, and House Republicans had just chosen theirs — both groups reeling from disappointing election results for which many of them blamed Mr. Trump."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said she wasn't even paying attention to anything Trump was doing. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), who has been a strong Trump ally, was not only he not there, when asked, he said he hadn't listened to "one word" of the Trump speech.

IN OTHER NEWS: Here's how Fox News reacted to Trump's remarkably boring and whiny 2024 announcement

“I hope a lot of other people get in, we have choices, and that they all duke it out,” Cramer said. “He’s not entitled to the job. None of us are entitled to these jobs. We have to earn them every single time. In his case, I expect it will be a hard-fought battle.”

Meanwhile his critics, like Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) all had their own "no."

“If we want to start winning, we need a new leader,” Romney made clear.

Beyond the regular suspects, the GOP was largely quiet. That hasn't stopped Trump before, however.

Read the New York Times report here.