GOP lawmaker says Liz Cheney is 'blinded by ambition' — even though she got punished for her stand on Capitol riots

Republican Rep. Matthew Rosendale (R-MT) attacked fellow Republicans Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for what he said was just "blind ambition" that spurred joining the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

In reality, Cheney was actually the No. 3 in the GOP House until she spoke out against the Jan. 6 attack and supported accountability for it. She lost that position in primarily because she refused to move past the violent Trump-incited riots.

"There's no such thing as a Pelosi Republican... there's no such thing as a Pelosi Catholic. You're either Catholic or you're not. You're either Republican or you're not," said Rosendale.

He went on to say that if at half-time members of your team go into the other team's locker room you're not going to want to welcome them back in. The local reporter said that teammates might disagree on the play all the time, but it doesn't mean that they're on the same team. Rosendale disagreed, but stopped short of calling them traitors.

Kinzinger similarly has been annoyed by his party caving into President Donald Trump from the beginning. His opposition to the attack on the U.S. Capitol is consistent with his ongoing debate with his own party. It's unclear how he's promoted himself among the GOP going that route. In fact, Kinzinger intends to run again in 2022, unless he's eliminated from redistricting in the state.

Democratic Party of Illinois chairwoman Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) told the Chicago Sun-Times that Kinzinger isn't a target for the Democrats to remove.

See the interview below:



