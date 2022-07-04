Adam Kinzinger: Republicans 'are scared — and they should be'

Republicans had the opportunity to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, but instead of green-lighting the option, the House and Senate Republicans opposed it. It means there would be a House committee, but when Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was told he couldn't have members on it that could very well end up as witnesses, he "took his ball and went home."
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said as much while attacking McCarthy, Donald Trump, and other Republicans like Kristi Noem (R-SD) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Twitter Sunday.
"When your friends say this committee isn’t fair, maybe remind them that those testifying are all Republicans, appointed by Trump," Kinzinger explained. "That Kevin McCarthy got a fair deal in a split commission, but then took his ball and went home."
The committee was formed and three members were going to be on it, but McCarthy pulled them off because there were two "who fomented the insurrection, were not allowed to stay on." As Kinzinger continued, "Kevin McCarthy coule have then added two more, but Trump told him to pull his members."
Because Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Kinzinger joined the committee, the plot to make it a partisan hack job failed, making it a bipartisan effort that Americans overwhelmingly believe is legitimate.
Kinzinger explained that they have been able to find out things that up until recently were denied by the Jan 6th truthers. So, they are left with trying to discredit a young woman with more courage than they could muster in a lifetime. Except that isn’t working. Cassidy doesn’t seek the limelight, but she is compelled with honor. She didn’t even have to swear an oath to the Constitution like Kevin, Elise, Kristi Noem and others did. But she volunteered to come under oath to tell what she knows. She is a better person than them all. They’re all scared. They should be."