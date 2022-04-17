Nevada John Carlo

The school board wars continue as the far-right seeks to take over schools to restrict content involving people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals and others to whom they object.

Such was the case with Nevada candidate John Carlo, who was filmed speaking at a church saying that the U.S. Constitution demands Americans procreate. He explained that because homosexuals can't give birth that they are unconstitutional. He did not address whether heterosexual couples who are unable to have children are also "unconstitutional" under his definition.

"I believe the Constitution. I believe in our — our — the way our founding fathers believed in this country: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," he said, mistaking the Constitution for the Declaration of Independence. "That means that homosexuals cannot procreate. This goes against our Constitution and this goes against what parents want in the school district, and this is only one book out of thousands."

His complaint was about a book in a school library that he said made homosexuality acceptable.

The Declaration of Independence is typically taught in elementary schools in the Clark County districts. It says, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

The phrase does not appear in the Constitution, which is also taught in Clark County schools.

There are also plenty of LGBTQ+ parents who have children through the same methods that couples who can't have children use.

Carlo has a long history of far-right activism. He previously posted photos and comments about his support of the Confederate flag on Instagram.

He has since deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts, but not before screen captures were taken.

john carlo clark county school board John Carlo Clark County School Board candidate (Photo: Screen capture)

See the video below:

