Republican Scott Walker calls Black Democrat Mandela Barnes a ‘racial’
Scott Walker and Mandela Barnes. (Shutterstock.com/Barnes campaign for Senate)

Former Wisconsin GOP Gov. Scott Walker called the state's Black lieutenant governor a "racial" hours after he became the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenger Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

On Friday, Democratic State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski suspended her campaign and endorsed Barnes.

Madison Capital Times correspondent Jack Kelly tweeted, "Godlewski's decision all but ensures Barnes will face GOP Sen. Ron Johnson in November."

Walker retweeted Kelly and offered his thoughts.

"Democrats rally behind a racial who wants to end cash bail so criminals like the driver in Waukesha Christmas Parade Massacre are out on the streets.

Walker's tweet was noticed by Associated Press reporter Scott Bauer.


Screengrab of eventually deleted Scott Walker tweet.

