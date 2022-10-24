Republican senator flops when asked to specify how GOP would govern if it sweeps the midterms

United States Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) was questioned by CNN on Sunday over how the GOP intends to govern if it wins control of the House of Representatives, the Senate, or both. Blunt is not seeking a third term.

"What exactly is the Republican plan, then? What should Republicans do differently? You know, it’s one thing to blame the Democrats and say yes, inflation is high, they're raising prices. It’s another to say here’s the solution. What is that solution from Republicans?" host Pamela Brown asked Blunt.'

Blunt's response contained no plans or proposals and did the opposite of what CNN had requested – blaming Democrats without offering tangible alternatives:

Oh I think a lot of this uh, really, stabilize the economy. The American people aren't fooled by this and they're going to hold the Democrats responsible whether the Democrats want to like that or not. I think they are responsible. The American voters' gonna hold them responsible Election Day. I think there's no question Republicans will gain control of the House, and in a very narrow environment, just likely as not to gain control of the Senate. But the, we still won't have control of the administration and bad regulatory policies and bad energy policies will continue to stoke what's now a fire of inflation that got way out of hand.

