GOP burned to the ground by MSNBC host: ‘Republicans used to be afraid of shame’

Republicans were blasted for voter suppression on MSNBC on Thursday evening.

"Tonight we're sounding the alarm," anchor Ali Velshi said. "Now is the time to protect the right to vote, everyone's right to vote. Not next week or once the nonsense in Texas is over or the 'fraudit' in Arizona is going to be done. But, in fact, now. each moment wasted is another moment for Republicans to stop more of us from exercising that right, and that's how it's going to go."

The host noted a new report from the Brennan Center for Justice that found 18 states have passed 30 voter suppression bills.

The host challenged President Joe Biden's contention that Republicans know better.

"You can knock down their election conspiracies over and over and over again, even in a court of law, as has been done, and they'll still tell you that there is fraud. It is embarrassing," Velshi said. "It is shameful. Republicans used to be afraid of shame but now the entire GOP stays the quiet part out loud, shame be damned.

"It's why similar idiotic, fake audits are being attempted in other states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. They want to subvert the will of the people to stay in power. I'd like to wait for Republicans to wake up and do the right thing, but that isn't going to happen. They don't know better, Mr. President," he explained.

"Democrats must blow up the filibuster. Or if you're a traditionalist and you like the filibuster, just carve out an exception for the most important thing, voting reform," he argued.



"If Senate Democrats eliminate the filibuster rule and pass the For the People Act, the right of all eligible Americans to vote will be protected. If they don't, more Americans will find that right has been diminished," Velshi explained.

