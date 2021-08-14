Republicans are lying and rigging the vote because they don’t think they can win fair elections: MSNBC anchor

The Republican Party was blasted on MSNBC on Friday for lying about their loses in an attempt to suppress democracy.

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber noted an interaction Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) had with a heckler who told him that Trump had won the 2020 election. In reality, the election was won by Joe Biden.

"But here is the wider context tonight, as we end a week where there were breakthroughs in Washington, but there is an actual warning from DHS from political violence," Melber noted.

"Republican party and its candidates got fewer votes in the last seven of eight presidential elections," he said, noting that new Census data shows the country growing more diverse.

"Take how this is played on the ground for Texas. Republicans trying to suppress the vote. Why would they be doing that? People of color make up 95% of the population growth. As those trends combined with the current platforms of these two political parties, it would seem that the Republican Party faces a binnary choice, or losing many future elections. That's a buy in. It turns out and many experts and analysts warning about this, the Republican Party trying to find, well, not this way or that way but a third way," he explained. "Lying about its losses and suppressing democracy itself so it could win rigged elections."

"Maybe that's why so many of its leaders talk about fraud and rigging so much, maybe they think everyone else is just like them," he explained.



Watch: