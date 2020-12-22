'High-ranking' Republican says he's 'counting the days' until Trump is gone: ABC News' Jonathan Karl

President Donald Trump will be out the door in less than a month, but that apparently can't come soon enough for some of the president's one-time allies.

According to ABC News' Jonathan Karl, a "high-ranking Republican in Congress who has been an ally of the president" now says he won't be sorry to see him go.

"I am counting the days until he's gone," said the Republican, who did not want to be publicly identified.

Trump has been making life more miserable for congressional Republicans than usual in recent weeks, as he's not only refused to concede the election but has launched an unprecedented pressure campaign aimed at enlisting the GOP's aid in overturning the results.

Trump has reportedly gotten so frantic in recent days about his defeat that he's now turning on Vice President Mike Pence, who has long been one of the president's most loyal supporters.