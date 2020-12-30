Local GOP club chairman hospitalized with COVID-19 after attending infamous Republican Christmas party
A video screen grab shows maskless people dancing in a conga line at the party hosted by the Whitestone Republican Club in Queens, New York, earlier this month.

In the wake of a maskless indoor Christmas party hosted by the Whitestone Republican Club in Queens, New York, earlier this month, at least one person has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, the Queens Daily Eagle reports.

The party generated widespread derision after video emerged showing attendees dancing in a conga line despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.

James Trent, chair of the affiliated Queens Village Republican Club, said from his hospital room that he was recently admitted to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he is now recovering from the virus.

According to Trent, he first started experiencing symptoms two days after the party. He added that he was surprised that he got the virus after attending the party because he "wasn't doing anything risky."

"I wasn't on the conga line. I ate by myself," he said. "I don't know how I got this."

When asked if he regretted attending the party, he replied that it was an "interesting question."

"It was a wonderful time and a great party, but I'm not happy I got sick," he said.

Trent expects to be released from the hospital this Thursday.

Club spokesperson Robert Hornak told the Eagle last week that the club and the restaurant followed the rules as they existed at the time.

"We held an intimate gathering observing all the COVID guidelines in place at the time," Hornak said. "Every attendee was told to wear a mask, and everyone had one when entering, or was given one."