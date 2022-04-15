‘Rot wasn’t just Donald Trump’: Neal Katyal says Jan 6. Committee has proof implicating GOP leaders

Culpability for former President Donald Trump's coup attempt extends far across the GOP, former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal explained on MSNBC on Friday.

"We're starting to see more incriminating evidence leak out, we're seeing just how deep the plan to steal the election of 2020 was. Newly revealed text messages obtained by CNN show Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX) going right to Mark Meadows in full support of the claims of fraud being pushed by Trump and the MAGA team," MSNBC anchor Jason Johnson reported.

For analysis, Johnson interviewed Katyal and Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks.

"We know that it's bad and exposes what the Republicans were trying to do, but what can DOJ do with the text messages with the case that they're currently pursuing?" Johnson asked.

"I think they can do a lot," Katyal replied. "And even before we get to DOJ, I think it paints a bigger picture about what the January 6th investigation is all about. And I think a lot of us have been wondering, 'Why is it that the Republican Party hasn't cared more about what happened on January 6th?' Right after it happened, Mitch McConnell and others condemned it and the like. And I think these texts today, Jason, start to point to an answer, which is that the rot wasn't just Donald Trump. It goes to many leaders in the party."

The extent of the rot was discussed by the panel.

Wine-Banks argued viewers should give a break to GOP senators who voted to accept the Electoral College results. Only six GOP senators voted to overturn the election after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Katyal disagreed, he argued that the culpability extended to every Republican who voted against convicting Trump in his second impeachment trial.

