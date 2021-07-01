CNN nails Republicans worshiping Trump in Texas instead of voting on Jan. 6 committee

The House voted to confirm the select committee on Jan. 6, much to the chagrin of Republican officials. According to reports, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was whipping the vote to get fewer Republican votes for the measure. Instead, many of the Republicans simply left town to join the former president in Texas.
CNN's Jim Acosta explained Wednesday that the crowd at the event wasn't a rally, although it sounded like it when Acosta shouted a question and was booed. Instead, it was a crowd of lawmakers.
"We spent a day trapped in Trump's alternate reality about the 2020 election," said Acosta. "He was down here to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas to talk about Abbott's plan to spend $250 million on the border wall to fill in gaps in Trump's border wall that weren't completed during the Trump administration."
He explained that Trump spent the day spreading the "big lie" and saying that he was cheated out of the election. He was there to talk about the border, but he couldn't let the opportunity pass to promote the "big lie."
"Abbott's people went to great lengths to keep reporters from asking questions of the former president and so at this event at the border wall it got quiet for a few seconds and I tried to ask the question: 'do you apologize for what happened on Jan. 6th?'" Acosta recalled. "Trump knew what was going on. He looked right at me and did not respond. That is when we heard boos from the crowd but keep in mind, this is not a crowd of Trump supporters. This was a crowd of Republican members of the House who skipped out on the vote today for the Jan. 6th select committee that Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker proposed instead they were down in Texas kissing Trump's ring. Another example how we're not seeing profiles encouraged up on Capitol Hill on the Republican side. We're seeing profiles in terms of what we saw today, Poppy."
See the full explainer below:
Republicans worshiping Trump in Texas instead of voting www.youtube.com