GOP in a major election slump and 'there's a strong chance it gets worse': analysis
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnnell (C) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (L) and South Dakota Senator John Thune (R) speak to reporters after U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Republicans have been in a serious election slump ever since the end of Roe v. Wade, and a new analysis by Axios argues that "there's a strong chance it gets worse" in the upcoming elections cycle.

Axios points to some stunning upsets in local elections this week, including mayor's offices in Jacksonville, Florida and Colorado Springs, Colorado that have the GOP nervous about its prospects heading into 2024.

And those aren't isolated incidents, as this appears to be part of a durable nationwide trend.

"Across 18 state legislative races held this year, including yesterday, Democrats have outperformed the 2020 presidential results by an average of six points, according to a Washington Post analysis," Axios writes.

Despite all this, Republican state legislatures have plowed ahead with enacting ever-stricter anti-abortion measures, with South Carolina poised to pass a six-week abortion ban, and North Carolina Republicans overriding Gov. Roy Cooper's veto to pass a 12-week abortion ban.

"The Republican National Committee has acknowledged that abortion hurt the GOP in the midterms, and is now urging candidates to address the issue 'head on,'" the analysis concludes. "But if that means more vocally defending abortion restrictions that are overwhelmingly opposed by moderates and independents, it could spell further trouble in the coming election cycle."

