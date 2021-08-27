Republican hawks are 'calling for a re-invasion of Afghanistan': report

Following the deaths of 13 American service members in bombings outside the Bagram airport, leading conservative voices are calling for U.S. troops to resume America's longest war.

"Republican lawmakers, former officials in Donald Trump's administration, and conservative commentators are reacting to Thursday's horrific Kabul attack by not only condemning the Biden administration—they're also calling for a re-invasion of Afghanistan," The Daily Beast reported Thursday evening.

The report cited statements by multiple Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

"Another GOP senator, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, released a statement urging Biden to 'reverse course and fight for our people,' insisting that 'weakness will accelerate the bloodshed' while pushing the administration to 'rip up the August 31 deadline' and expand its perimeter beyond Kabul," The Beast reported. "Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) also demanded a 'forceful response' from the president, saying he 'must follow through on his word [and] make these terrorists pay.'"











