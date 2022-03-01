Here are the three Republicans who voted against the anti-lynching bill

The House voted on the bill that would make murder by lynching a federal hate crime. It has been a bill proposed for more than a century and has failed every time.
"Lawmakers estimated they had tried more than 200 times to pass a measure to explicitly criminalize a type of attack that has long terrorized Black Americans," wrote the New York Times. "This bill was approved 422 to 3, and was expected to pass the Senate, where it enjoys broad support."
The bill was a bipartisan effort with Republican Sen. Tim Scot (SC) and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker (NJ).
The three Republicans who voted against making lynching a hate crime were: Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Rep. Tom Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).
Colleague Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) highlighted the men who refused to support the bill and mentioned some of the more egregious things that the men have also said and supported.
Who were the 3 votes against the #AntilynchingAct tonight?\n\nAndrew Clyde, GA: Called the 1/6 insurrection a \u201cnormal tourist visit\u201d\n\nThomas Massie, KY: Wrote a bill to allow guns in school zones\n\nChip Roy, TX: Called lynching an \u201cexample of justice\u201d\n\nAll Republicans. Surprised?— Bobby L. Rush (@Bobby L. Rush) 1646101261