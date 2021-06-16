Nicolle Wallace calls the right-wing's bluff on Antifa being behind the Jan. 6 attack

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace called the GOP bluff on liberal groups being behind the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Joining Bulwark's Charlie Sykes, former FBI counterintelligence deputy Frank Figliuzzi and NBC's Scott MacFarlane, Wallace asked if Republican officials are so insistent that Antifa and other liberal groups were behind the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol then they should want an investigation into them. Instead, the same far-right officials and media figures continue to deny the Jan. 6 commission.

"This is about the preservation of power," said Figliuzzi. "They will do whatever they need to do to be re-elected to stick with the base as long as Trump is the primary influencer of their party. That's what will happen. I can't — from the national security perspective — can't let the opportunity go to not point out that, as recently as today, Vladimir Putin at his press conference regurgitated the very same message that we have U.S. congressmen send, which is that the people that breached the security at the Capitol were simply looking for their political voice. They were simply looking for some political solutions."

Those members of Congress who refuse to honor the bravery of the Capitol Police, Figliuzzi said, are echoing the same thing as Putin.

"It's becoming difficult to understand the difference whether the message started in Moscow or the message is coming from the GOP, but it is one and the same," he explained. "Isn't it interesting, Nicolle, that the very same members of Congress who will look the other way when a police officer is accused of beating our murdering a Black person through an excessive use of force and will vote against any attempt at police reform, will immediately call it an execution if a police officer protecting the democratic symbol of our country has to use deadly force against a white domestic terrorist? It seems something is incongruous there."

See the video below:



