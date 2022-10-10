Republicans are making no secret of their plans to shut down the government if they regain power

As election day approaches, hopeful Republicans are making plans for what they'll do if they gain power. According to MSNBC's Steve Benen, they're not interested in governing. "Rather, GOP leaders are likely to focus on gridlock, impeachment crusades, and extensive hearings into assorted conspiracy theories."
Citing a report from the Washington Times that include comments from GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters who said that he's prepared to shut down the government to force President Biden to reverse course on his border policies.
Benen writes that while it's easy to dismiss Masters' words as bluster, other Republican lawmakers are expressing the same sentiment, like Chip Roy who “wants to see his party willing to shut down the government to remove funds for policies that Republicans don’t support.”
"Around the same time, Sen. Rick Scott — a member of the Senate Republican leadership — made related remarks in the context of the Inflation Reduction Act. Politico reported that the Floridian 'suggested that the GOP could shut down the government next year if it retakes the chamber’s majority — unless President Joe Biden walks back components of his signature climate change, tax and health care legislation,'" Benen writes. "As Scott sees it, Republicans would pass a spending package through the budget reconciliation process, undo the Democratic achievements, and tell the president to either sign it or allow the GOP to shut down the government."
Read the full op-ed over at MSNBC.
