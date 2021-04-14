Republicans will try to cover up their involvement in Jan. 6 attack during IG hearing: Pence adviser predicts

Olivia Troye, the former national security and homeland security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, prophesied that Republicans directly involved with perpetuating the lie that inspired the Jan. 6 attack, will try to downplay their actions during the hearing this week.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday, Troye referenced the Capitol attack report published by the inspector general. In it, the IG says that the "Stop the Steal" rally had a "propensity to attract white supremacists, militia and groups prone to violence."

"All I kept thinking about was [Donald] Trump and the stolen election narrative," she went on. "Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, McCarthy, [Paul] Gosar, all of these individuals played a role in this along with President Trump. Tomorrow when they're questioning the inspector general, when these senators are asking the questions, I will be very curious to see the types of questions they conditioned a how they try to cover up for themselves. This report lays it out clearly these people were significantly driven by the lies they were fed by these people in leadership right now."

