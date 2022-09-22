Republicans abandon Ohio GOP candidate who lied about his military service
J.R. Majewski and former President Donald Trump (campaign photo).

For the second day this week, Republicans are canceling their independent expenditures in campaign contests that they thought they could win but are now seen as complete losses.

The news began Wednesday with the announcement that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was canceling a $10 million ad-buy in Arizona that was supposed to help tech billionaire Blake Masters win against well-liked Sen. Mark Kelly.

Axios politico reporter Josh Kraushaar reported Thursday that the House side of the Republican Party is abandoning their Ohio Republican candidate after he was found to have lied about his military service.

Republican J.R. Majewski claimed that he served in combat in Afghanistan, even going so far as to make up anecdotes that he changed the political leanings of a colleague while in Afghanistan. In another case he described going without a shower for 40 days due to the "tough" conditions in Afghanistan.

Majewski was a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate, with the former president saying, "J.R. bravely served in the U.S. Air Force."

That brave service only included loading planes for six months in Qatar.

