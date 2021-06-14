Arizona newspaper exposes all the Republicans rushing into the state to learn about bogus election audit

The Republican Party audit of 2020 election ballots and machines has spurred an influx of GOP members from other states to come to learn how to conduct their own partisan audits. Now, The Arizona Republic has the full list and who paid for it.

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Doug Mastriano is among those eager to bring a partisan audit to Pennsylvania.

"Specifically, I like this approach in Arizona because it is scientific," he falsely claimed to the press. "I mean, what I saw there, there is no way that they can be accused of slanting or bias because it's just counting votes, looking at ballots, and then doing the forensic analysis."



Rep. Rob Kauffman and state Sen. Cris Dush also joined Mastriano, as did Rep. Seth Grove, the chairman of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Government Committee.

Alaska state Rep. David Eastman, another Republican eager to conduct an audit in his red state, also appeared in Arizona, but not until after he traveled Jan. 6 to Washington for Donald Trump's "stop the steal" rally. Members of his own party have criticized him for the move.

"I am grateful for the efforts that those in Arizona are making to increase confidence in their elections and hope we will be able to increase the confidence that Alaskans have in our elections as well," he told the press.

A whole crew of Wisconsin Republicans flocked to Arizona last week, "including state Rep. Janel Brandtjen. Brandtjen is the chairwoman of the Assembly Elections Committee, which is helping oversee a review of Wisconsin's election," said the report. She was joined by state Reps. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, David Murphy and Chuck Wichgers.

In that case in particular, it was revealed that Christina Bobb and Chanel Rion of the OAN network helped raise money for their trip.

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was also among the group of Republicans who came to Arizona. He was forced to resign in 2018 after allegedly blackmailing a woman with whom he was having an affair. He's now running for the U.S. Senate.

Georgia Republicans joined as well, with state Sens. Burt Jones and Brandon Beach, who attempted to nulifiy all of the votes in his state with a lawsuit even the GOP attorney general called "constitutionally, legally and factually wrong." State Sen. Marty Harbin also joined them.

The following day, Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones, who also was at the Jan. 6 events, came to examine the "audit." He switched parties in 2021 to support Donald Trump's failed election. He "aggressively confronted the reporter" when asked about the partisan dollars spent on making the audit happen.

Colorado's Republican state Rep. Ron Hanks came to Phoenix on June 10, six months after his trip to attend Trump's event in Washington on Jan. 6.

Oklahoma pastor, Jackson Lahmeyer, came to Phoenix on June 11. He's running for U.S. Senate against Republican Sen. James Lankford, who had just begun speaking out against the election certification when the Capitol was attacked.

AZCentral then listed off Tennessee Republican, and Shelby County Election Commissioner Bennie Smith. His county covers all of Memphis east of the river. Utah state Rep. Steve Christiansen and Virginia's Amanda Chase, who just lost her gubernatorial campaign. She's the one who told Trump he should impose martial law.

Those Republican leaders add to many Arizona leaders eager to examine the audit themselves.

While it was reported that OAN hosts were raising money for the Republicans, Bobb in particular has a non-profit organization that fully funded the travel of some Republicans, another report revealed last week.