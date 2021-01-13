Republicans attack Capitol Police for requiring metal detectors to enter the building after insurrection

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was shot by a man in Virginia in 2017 now thinks that sending officials through metal detectors is hindering their ability to do their jobs.

According to CNN's Manu Raju, Scalise complained openly that the long line of members that had to be scanned made things "untenable" because it "impedes the ability of members to come and vote. This is our job."

Meanwhile, Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) began shouting at Capitol Police officers, who spent last week putting themselves between members and attackers. Mullin, an Oklahoma Congressman, sounded like he was quoting some of the insurrectionists when he shouted at Capitol Police, "it's my constitutional right" and "they cannot stop me."

During the insurrection at the Capitol, rioters shouted into media cameras that it was their right to enter the Capitol because it's the "people's house."

Both members previously supported the "Blue Lives Matter" movement. It's unclear if they now oppose police after the insurrection.

See Raju's tweets below:







