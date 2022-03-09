GOP insiders aren't happy with Rick Scott's leadership of the Republican Senate Campaign Committee

There were concerns about Rick Scott's leadership of the Republican Senate Campaign Committee. After all, Scott was one of few senators willing to vote to change the 2020 election results. After Jan. 6, that became a huge problem for Scott raising money for the members of the senate committee. That, in turn, made it harder to recruit good Republican Senate candidates in a year that Republicans think will big for them.

A National Journal report said that the first rule of chairing a campaign committee is "do no harm." Their goals are to raise buckets of cash, recruit candidates and try not to make news for mistakes. It's the latter two that Scott is having a problem with.

While the NRSC chief can pull in some cash from mega-donors, popular governors, who would have been perfect to run against Senate Democrats. Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), for example, has toyed with the idea of running for a federal office for years. But Hogan, who can't stand Donald Trump, is now out of step with today's Republican Party. Not only would a primary election be difficult, but he would also likely face off against a Trump-funded candidate and the ex-president's attacks. Once he got to the general election he'd be forced to face off against popular senator, Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

To make matters worse, he created an 11-point policy plan that made the case for cutting Social Security and Medicare. The plan, which he claims would "rescue America," would also raise taxes on lower-income Americans.

The proposal was so bad that the senate campaign committee that he chairs is denouncing him. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) put the hammer down. After Scott spoke at a press conference McConnell scooted his way in front of Scott to say that none of what he said would happen.

“I have committed heresy in Washington,” Scott told Fox in an interview. “I went out and made a statement that got me in trouble.”

According to the National Journal, "Republican strategists are flummoxed that the chairman would clumsily insert himself into the campaign conversation when his main job is to be a team player and do whatever it takes to help Republican candidates running for office."