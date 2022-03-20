GOP organizing at gas stations as new 2022 midterms strategy: report
Screengrab.

Republicans have a new strategy designed to exploit voter frustration over gas prices as the 2022 midterms heat up.

"The Republican National Committee is launching an initiative to register voters at gas stations in response to the record surge in gas prices that has Americans paying over $6 per gallon in some areas," Fox News reported Saturday.

According to AAA, the average price nationwide is $4.27 a gallon for regular gasoline.

The RNC began it's efforts in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona.

In New York, right-wing activist Scott Presler launched his own voter registration drive "on Staten Island, in Queens, Nassau, & Suffolk."

"This is going to be big!" he predicted.


Fox News personality Laura Ingraham put on her political strategist hat to urge the RNC to take the effort nationwide.

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the RNC, said Republicans would be mobilizing at "gas stations nationwide to register voters."



SmartNews Video