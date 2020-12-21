CNN's Acosta uncorks angry rant at Trump officials who are getting vaccines after downplaying COVID
CNN's Jim Acosta. (Screenshot)

CNN's Jim Acosta on Monday slammed Trump administration officials who have been getting vaccinated for the novel coronavirus despite spending the year helping President Donald Trump downplay the threat of the disease.

"Images of members of Congress who have enabled Trump during this pandemic getting vaccinated before Americans receive covid relief shows just how deformed Washington has become," Acosta wrote on Twitter. "This goes for people in the administration went along with Trump downplaying this virus. Oh now you trust the science?!"

Trump for the past several months has made a number of false claims about the novel coronavirus, including claims that it is no more deadly than the seasonal flu, that it can be effectively treated using anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, and that the United States is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic even as case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths spike to record highs.

In the months since Trump falsely claimed that he had the pandemic "totally under control," more than 17 million Americans have been infected and more than 317,000 have died from the disease.