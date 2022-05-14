Biden White House expects to lose the midterms — and is bracing for an onslaught of investigations: report

With a lack of legislative accomplishments in Washington, DC while Republicans enact state-level voting suppression laws, Democrats are bracing for the fallout after expecting to lose the 2022 midterm elections.

"President Biden’s legal team is laying the groundwork to defend against an expected onslaught of oversight investigations by congressional Republicans, should they take one or both chambers in the midterm elections — including preparing for the possibility of impeachment as payback for the two impeachments of President Donald J. Trump," The New York Times reported Saturday.

The White House is focused on the legal implications of Republicans holding the House of Representatives come January.

"As part of those preparations, Mr. Biden and his White House counsel, Dana Remus, have hired Richard A. Sauber, a longtime white-collar defense lawyer who is now the top lawyer at the Department of Veterans Affairs, to oversee responses to subpoenas and other oversight efforts, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters," the newspaper reported. "Mr. Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, and Ms. Remus have also been meeting for months to work out potential divisions of labor between White House lawyers."

Sauber, who goes by Dick, will have the title of special counsel to the president.

Republicans have indicated they will scrutinize Hunter Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Republicans have also signaled an intent to scrutinize various matters related to the pandemic that could reach into the White House, including the administration’s imposition of mask mandates and the extension of an evictions moratorium, both of which were later blocked in court," the newspaper reported. "And they have listed a series of other topics they intend to dig into, including the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan and the surge in migration across the southwestern border; another frequently mentioned target is the secretary of homeland security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas."

