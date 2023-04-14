'Republicans need a new set of heroes': Critics slam GOP leaders’ support of 'racist' doc leaker

Right-wing leaders and voters are glorifying the recently arrested leaker of highly sensitive classified documents, calling him a "hero."

GOPers like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Tylor Greene (R-GA) and former President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., both lauded Jack Teixeira following his Thursday arrest.

Greene tweeted she believes the suspect's "white, male, christian, and antiwar" identity "makes him an enemy to the Biden regime," while Trump Jr. said during an episode of his "Triggered" podcast, the "leaker could potentially help 'avert World War III."

The conservative Georgia lawmaker doubled down on her thoughts via Twitter Friday, saying, "While yes, leaking classified documents is serious, many are calling Jake Teixeira a hero for pulling back the flimsy transparent curtain and revealing what we suspected all along. Criticism about who can be trusted with national intelligence need to ask themselves that…"

Trump Jr. followed suit on his Twitter account, writing, "Imagine the level of hero Jack Teixeira would be to the media & to the left if he leaked that the Trump Administration was waging an unlawful war against a nuclear super-power without the knowledge of the people or the approval of Congress? He'd make Superman look like a b***h!"

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) responded to Greene's assertion, saying, "I'm sorry, Marge, being white, male, and Christian is not license to betray your country and put the lives of thousands at risk. But this wouldn't be the first time she sided with traitors."

According to Vice News, Trump voters joined Greene and Trump Jr. in lauding Teixeira a hero on the social media platform "The Donald," writing, "F**king Legend," "May God Watch Over Him," and "American Hero Busted for Telling the Truth."

READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene complains suspected intel secrets leaker is 'being treated like a traitor'

GOPer Randy Quaid tweeted in support of Teixeira, claiming, "US soldiers are fighting in a war against Russia and our gov't is LYING to us about it. CNN, WAPO and The NY Times are LYING to us for them. Free the whistleblower from Massachusetts! Teixeira is an American hero."

Other social media users lambasted the far-right leaders, pundits and voters for their admiration of the leaker.

Additionally, Vice reports Fox News host Tuck Carlson joined the pair by "claiming Teixeira's arrest was designed to cover up a covert, illegal U.S. presence in Ukraine, and as punishment for contradicting 'the National Security State and their obedient servants in the media.'"



Carlson then compared the leaker to Osama Bin Laden, saying, "Tonight, the news media are celebrating the capture of the kid who told Americans what's actually happening in Ukraine. They are treating him like Osama Bin Laden, maybe even worse actually, because, unlike Al Qaeda, apparently, this kid is a racist."

Social media users lambasted the far-right leader and pundits for their admiration of Teixeira.

READ MORE: NYT identifies alleged leaker of classified Pentagon Ukraine documents

Liam Nissan: "Since Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Jack Teixeira is such a 'hero' for dumping classified military documents, we should probably remove her from the goddamn Homeland Security Committee"

Christopher Gibbs: "MAGA will try to make Jack Teixeira the next Kyle Rittenhouse hero."

Russell Drew: "Alexander Vindman is a role model; Jack Teixeira is a traitor. Republicans REALLY need a new set of heroes. Right now, they are lionizing Teixeria, Ashli Babbitt, and Julian Assange. America's Right is rotted to its very core."

Jim Stewartson: "I regret to inform you that the psyop to turn white supremacist classified document leaker Jack Teixeira into a hero who helped prevent WWIII is well underway."

@eclecticbrotha: "There is a propaganda campaign to cast Jack Teixeira as a patriotic hero. Its total bulls**t. Teixeira is a racist, antisemitic, snot nosed 21 year old f**k who stole classified documents because he was tired of getting owned by a bunch of teens in an international gaming chat."