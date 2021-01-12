GOP in disarray and flailing at Democrats following fatal riot by pro-Trump mob: report

The Republican Party has struggled to respond to the fatal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

"Five days after a pro-Trump mob moved to sack the Capitol, congressional Republicans have yet to mount a coherent response as they spar among themselves about whom to hold accountable for the rampage and how exactly they should do it. The effort to take stock of Wednesday's shocking events has been complicated by President Trump's ongoing hold on the vast majority of the party's voters — as well as the role numerous lawmakers played in validating, repeating and amplifying Trump's false claims about a stolen election," The Washington Post reported Monday.

"Instead, the GOP is retreating to a tried-and-true playbook: Accusing Democrats of overreaching and dividing the country with a second push for Trump's impeachment," the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, Democrats are racing forward with a second impeachment of the president.

"Some rank-and-file Republicans have discussed censuring Trump and the lawmakers who spread false claims about election fraud — including some who promoted "Stop the steal" and other slogans embraced by the rioters. Some are exploring the more serious step of perhaps barring Trump and others from future office under a little-known clause of the 14th Amendment, according to GOP aides," The Post reported. "Still, no particular effort has emerged as a consensus alternative to impeachment — infuriating Democrats who watched McCarthy and other GOP leaders tolerate Trump's persistent efforts to undermine and overturn Joe Biden's Nov. 3 victory."