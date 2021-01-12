GOP in disarray and flailing at Democrats following fatal riot by pro-Trump mob: report

<p>"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon," Twitter explained.</p><p>"Many of the individuals impacted by this updated enforcement action held multiple accounts, driving up the total number of accounts impacted. Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts. These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service," Twitter wrote.</p><p>The crackdown is <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/2020/07/twitter-bans-7000-accounts-for-pushing-the-qanon-conspiracy-theory/" target="_blank">ten times the size of a July purge</a> of QAnon supporters.</p><p>The crackdown is responsible for the loss of followers that some far-right leaders have complained about.</p><p>"Our updated enforcement on QAnon content on Twitter, along with routine spam challenges, has resulted in changes in follower count for some people's Twitter accounts. In some cases, these actions may have resulted in follower count changes in the thousands," Twitter explained. </p><p>Here are some of the people who have complained about the crackdown on bots and delusional conspiracy theorists.</p><p><br/></p><p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="72de71cbf215a2c168631332f36634e3" id="c0e0f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347990928984842245"><div style="margin:1em 0">I’ve lost 50k+ followers this week. The radical left and their big tech allies cannot marginalize, censor, or silen… https://t.co/axppECKjN6</div> — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@Sarah Huckabee Sanders)<a href="https://twitter.com/SarahHuckabee/statuses/1347990928984842245">1610221056.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="592974e8a253f4bece2bb504ebcd77e6" id="d6995"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347758050019573760"><div style="margin:1em 0">So I have actually lost 30k followers in 4 hours? Is that even possible? Parler iced? Is this to please @JoeBiden?… https://t.co/rSIZPAuYmg</div> — Brian Kilmeade (@Brian Kilmeade)<a href="https://twitter.com/kilmeade/statuses/1347758050019573760">1610165533.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9decd82dae7415214423bd65ab80aa72" id="a7cc4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1348775454929350656"><div style="margin:1em 0">We've lost over 49K followers now... 🤔 https://t.co/KgjhLKaOUL</div> — PragerU (@PragerU)<a href="https://twitter.com/prageru/statuses/1348775454929350656">1610408102.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fd2ea2bdfcbc93df242603adbb329a81" id="0a6cf"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1348407893767417856"><div style="margin:1em 0">I have lost 8,000 followers on this twitter account in one day. Apple, Google, Facebook, & others have cancelled ma… https://t.co/jYipDx7nkq</div> — Steve King (@Steve King)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveKingIA/statuses/1348407893767417856">1610320468.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2bf46d17710b86cc45b48ac5d558e684" id="8be2f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1348762688596410373"><div style="margin:1em 0">I have lost 12k followers in the past few days. Just FYI.</div> — Scott W. Atlas (@Scott W. Atlas)<a href="https://twitter.com/ScottWAtlas/statuses/1348762688596410373">1610405058.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="23f225c9bc964c3b19d55dee10cf1a60" id="29f05"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347898122824003584"><div style="margin:1em 0">I lost 8K followers in 24 hours</div> — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@Rachel Campos-Duffy)<a href="https://twitter.com/RCamposDuffy/statuses/1347898122824003584">1610198929.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p>
