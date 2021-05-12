'They're not even standing by what they're doing!' CNN's Jake Tapper slams GOP for ousting Cheney anonymously

On Wednesday, behind closed doors and by voice vote, House Republicans voted to expel Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from GOP leadership for her continued, outspoken criticism of former President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election results.

On the day's edition of CNN's "The Lead," anchor Jake Tapper tore into the GOP's decision as a cowardly move in conversation with congressional correspondent Manu Raju.

"This isn't about Liz Cheney per se, it's about the big embrace of the big lie and not telling the truth about the big insurrection, and Leader McCarthy, he allowed this to be done behind closed doors, meaning no actual counting of the ayes or the nays," said Tapper. "So they're not even standing by what they're doing, and it lets everybody off of the hook, they don't have to say how they voted!"

"Yes, they wanted to rip the Band-Aid off of this because it was an ugly dispute for the party, and McCarthy recognizing this as well," said Raju. "I asked him about Liz Cheney, and he said that he had a conversation with her about this, and downplayed it and he said it is because she was not staying on message and not talking about the fact that this message that she is saying that she wants Republicans like McCarthy to push back against Donald Trump, but viewing it as something not favorable for the party. And even if there were a vote, Jake, it would be secret ballot, and she would have lost that vote overwhelmingly."

