'Trump is so scared': RNC accused of 'humiliating itself' after threatening to pull out of presidential debates

The New York Times reported Thursday that the Republican Party sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates saying it's working to ensure that if Donald Trump doesn't want to do the debates he doesn't have to.

"The nonprofit commission, founded by the two parties in 1987 to codify the debates as a permanent part of presidential elections, describes itself as nonpartisan," wrote Times reporter Maggie Haberman. "But Republicans have complained for nearly a decade that its processes favor the Democrats, mirroring increasing rancor from conservatives toward Washington-based institutions."



Ronna Romney McDaniel demanded that there be changes to how debates are held and said that voters have lost faith in the commission.

"The move by the R.N.C. was an outgrowth of those long-held complaints and came after months of discussions between the commission and party officials," said the report. "According to the R.N.C.’s letter, the chairman of the party’s temporary presidential debate committee, David Bossie, began discussions last year with the debate commission’s co-chairman, Frank Fahrenkopf, a former Republican official."

To their credit, the RNC noted that the early voting begins so early that having the debates around the time that is customary means few undecided voters are left. That said, a change that the GOP wants is that Trump can refuse to participate if he wants anyway. After his first debate in Sept. 2020, the former president claimed polls were wrong that he lost the debate to Biden. So, Trump's resistance to debates could show that he's either afraid of his future Democratic opponent or he's admitting now that he lost during final debates.

It was a report that garnered ridicule of the former president online. At least one person noted that this kind of rule doesn't benefit someone like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who is policy heavy, or even Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) who enjoys his own particular brand of debate tactics. It does, however, benefit Trump, who was shown to be completely ignorant of basic facts about how the government operates as well as policy.



