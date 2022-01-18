Spice company ignites furious uproar after calling Republicans a 'bunch of racists' who want to 'shoot a Black person'
Republicans were criticized by a Wisconsin-based spice company for their alleged racism.

"The CEO of Penzeys Spices renamed the extended Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend to be 'Republicans are racist weekend' in a recent newsletter to customers, wherein he said his aim was to anger Republicans in honor of the late civil rights icon," Fox Business reported Tuesday.

In 2019, the company spent more than $100,000 on ads calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

"Remember how Republicans, going against a mountain of evidence to the contrary, once again lied and said BLM wasn't a peaceful movement but instead terrorists inciting violence throughout the country and then raced out to buy a crapload of guns because maybe they were finally going to get their chance to shoot a Black person?" Penzey wrote in the newsletetter. "What a bunch of racists."

He urged Republicans to become better people.

"The racist label is one you will deservingly wear every day you stand with [the Republican Party]. Get used to it, or maybe instead, become a better person. The choice is yours. We will be here rooting for you to Choose Love," he wrote.


The message has sparked a backlash.

"I am not a Democrat or a Republican, having never registered for either party," one person, who described himself as a "lifelong Penzeys customer," told Fox Business. "I am, however, first and foremost a patriot and as such I recognize the difficult time our country is facing right now as various factions inside and out try to foment discord amongst us. The fact that any company feels they can make a such a patently absurd statement like this and not immediately be condemned by all is testament to how far things have deteriorated in this great country."
"Penzey’s has been grifting off terrible political takes and low name-calling for a decade, so the reporters will give them free media," Wisconsin state Sen. Julian Bradley, a Republican, told FOX6 News Milwaukee.
