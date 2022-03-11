GOP criticism of Biden ‘lands with a thud’ after Republicans proved they don’t care about Zelensky: Nicolle Wallace

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace said on Friday that Republicans are ineffective at criticizing Joe Biden on Ukraine after Donald Trump was impeached for attempting to extort Volodymyr Zelensky as part of an effort to smear Joe Biden heading into the 2020 presidential election.

The comments came as Wallace discussed Russia's invasion with NBC News national affairs analyst John Heilemann.

"It just renders, John Heilemann, any criticism from the Republicans about what this administration does and does not do as rooted in — I can't think of a word I can say on TV — but just B.S. and hypocrisy," Wallace said.

RELATED: 'Extra desperate': Intel analyst stunned Putin is resorting to bringing in Middle Eastern fighters

"They did not give a bleep about Zelensky's ability to defend himself at a time of war," she charged. "They didn't care about that at all. They didn't vote to convict Donald Trump when he withheld that aid, and so to any criticism lands with a thud for me."



"Yes, it is true they did not care at all about Zelenskyy," Heilemann replied.

Watch: