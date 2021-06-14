House Republicans seek to censure ‘The Squad’ with resolution that claims they support terrorists

Republican Reps. Michael Waltz (FL), Jim Banks, (IN), and Claudia Tenney (NY), have introduced a resolution to condemn and censure members of "The Squad" -- Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley, (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

The legislation claims that the four progressive congresswomen have said things that "publicly support the actions of a recognized terrorist organization."

The resolution says that "Omar accused the United States of backing crimes against humanity," and that "Ocasio-Cortez accused the Government of Israel of committing ''human rights abuses. The resolution also says that "Tlaib accused the Government of Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' against Palestinians," and accuses Pressley of equating support of Israel to "supporting oppression, violence, and apartheid," Fox News reports.

According to the resolution, The Squad's comments have sparked antisemitic violence In the U.S.

Omar has since clarified her remarks, where she seemingly equated "atrocities" carried out by the Taliban and Hamas with past military operations carried out by the U.S.

"On Monday, I asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about ongoing International Criminal Court investigations," Omar said in a statement. "To be clear: the conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel. I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems."

While some moderate Democrats said they accept Omar's clarification, they remain "frustrated" with her history of comments about Israel and its supporters.

"Democracies should never be lumped in with terrorists. I am pleased @Ilhan heard our concerns about her tweet, issued a clarification, and agrees with our point," Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) said. "I hope all can avoid such offhanded statements in the future as we work together to support American jobs & families."