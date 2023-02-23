Republicans to stage first US presidential debate in Wisconsin

The Republican Party is planning to hold its first US presidential primary debate in August in Wisconsin, a swing state Democrat Joe Biden won by just 20,000 votes in 2020.

The Republican National Committee confirmed in an email to members the organization had voted for the debate to take place in the Badger State's largest city Milwaukee at the same time as its summer meeting.

"At this time, no other debates have been sanctioned, nor has the final criteria for the first debate been decided," chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in the message, first reported by The New York Times and verified by AFP through a source familiar with Thursday's vote.

"The committee will continue its work and will release updates as they become available."

Milwaukee -- which is already set to host the 2024 Republican National Convention, where the party names its presidential election candidate -- beat out the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, according to the Times.

Two major candidates -- former president Donald Trump and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley -- have entered the contest for the nomination, alongside a pair of lesser-known hopefuls.

Analysts expect the final field to include at least two or three state governors -- with Florida's Ron DeSantis looking like Trump's biggest early rival -- as well as the tycoon's vice president Mike Pence and secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

The Democrats have yet to announce the venue for their first debate.