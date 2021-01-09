GOP staffers threatening to quit if their bosses don't impeach Trump: report

On MSNBC Saturday, POLITICO congressional reporter Olivia Beavers reported that some GOP staffers are threatening to resign if their lawmaker doesn't support impeaching President Donald Trump.

"Is there a sense, Olivia, on Capitol Hill that Republicans would really get behind this?" asked anchor Alex Witt.

"Well, as we're starting to see some of these Republicans coming out of the woodwork," said Beavers. "We saw Ben Sasse (R-NE) saying he's entertaining the idea. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) wants Trump out of office and if he is not out of office she may reconsider her party alignment. And I've been speaking with Republicans and what you are hearing is sheer rage. One of the quotes I heard from a House staffer who has been a Trump supporter from day one, says 'I'm burning my MAGA hat.' They are upset."

"I am even hearing that they are — some Republican staffers are threatening to quit their job if their boss, if their Republican does not support impeachment, and I'm also hearing that some have even quit their positions," said Beavers. "I know of at least two House staffers who have quit their positions because of how their boss voted with the objections on Wednesday about the election certification. So you are really kind of seeing the entire Capitol Hill having this awakening moment and Republicans, while they might not be saying publicly where they are, we are looking at a few maybe moderate Republicans who might be joining."

