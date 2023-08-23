Rescuers in Greece find 18 burned bodies as wildfires spread

By Alexandros Avramidis and Alkis Konstantinidis ALEXANDROUPOLIS, Greece (Reuters) -Eighteen burned bodies, possibly migrants, were found on Tuesday in a rural area in northern Greece where wildfires were burning out of control for a fourth day, authorities said, as gale force winds fanned blazes across the country. In the nearby port town of Alexandroupolis, dozens of hospital patients were evacuated onto a ferry earlier on Tuesday, while a blaze on the foothills of Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens sent thick clouds of smoke over the capital. The bodies were found near the sprawling ...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
In a Vanity Fair article published before Trump became president, developmental psychologist Howard Gardner of Harvard University called Trump “remarkably narcissistic,” and clinical psychologist Ben Michaelis called Trump a classic case of “textbook narcissistic personality disorder.” The article cites more than a few mental health professionals who believe Trump fits all the criteria for having pathological narcissism, and over the years many similar articles would follow, such as this 2016 article in The Atlantic by Northwestern psychology professor Dan McAdams, and this New York Times article by Jennifer Senior, titled “We Are All at the Mercy of the Narcissist-in-Chief.”
Even some Republicans have come out and attested to Trump’s narcissism. For example, this CNN article claims that “Paul Ryan was convinced Donald Trump has narcissistic personality disorder,” and Ty Cobb, a lawyer who was a member of the Trump administration legal team, described the ex-president as a “deeply wounded narcissist.”
We are all familiar with narcissism — a term derived from Greek mythological figure Narcissus, who fell in love with himself after he saw his own image as reflected in a pool of water. Most of us have known a narcissist at some point in our lives. But what characteristics does a narcissist have exactly? Dan McAdams writes:
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“People with strong narcissistic needs want to love themselves, and they desperately want others to love them too — or at least admire them, see them as brilliant and powerful and beautiful, even just see them, period. The fundamental life goal is to promote the greatness of the self, for all to see.”
When Trump was president, his narcissism was constantly on display for the whole world to see. He bragged about his crowd sizes. He called himself a genius. He’s since embraced the idea that he’s second only to Jesus Christ.
It should, however, be emphasized that Trump is likely a special kind of narcissist, one psychologists call a “vulnerable narcissist” — a person who tells himself he is superior but, deep down, is extremely insecure. These narcissists have low self-esteem and crave affirmation.
While this insight explains a lot about Trump’s character and previous behavior, it is relevant to the present moment because narcissists who experience a “fall from grace” experience narcissistic injury, which can lead to them lashing out and trying to inflict damage on those they feel did them wrong.
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders defines narcissistic injury as “vulnerability in self-esteem which makes narcissistic people very sensitive to injury from criticism or defeat.” The manual goes on to say, “Although they may not show it outwardly, criticism may haunt these individuals and may leave them feeling humiliated, degraded, hollow, and empty.”
Narcissistic injury can prompt narcissistic rage, which manifests as intense anger, outbursts and extreme aggressiveness. If Trump is arrested, it will almost surely send him into an episode of narcissistic rage. We should be concerned about this possibility, because the last time there was an event that could’ve triggered narcissistic rage — when he lost the presidency to Joe Biden — he refused to concede the 2020 election, fought to retain power and directed his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, to march to the Capitol building, which they later attacked. Many politicians’ lives were put in jeopardy, including his own vice president, Mike Pence. We all are familiar with all the destruction caused on that day, but the damage could conceivably be a lot worse if Trump loyalists with a proclivity toward violence believe their political messiah is facing incarceration.
But that’s not all we have to worry about. Trump is running for president again and is actively campaigning for the Republican nomination in 2024. So far, his only semi-serious GOP challenger is Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations. As wild as it sounds, Trump is still about as popular as ever with the American right.
Trump getting elected a second time is a terrifying thought, but if he loses, the result could be just as dangerous. A second loss would almost certainly end his presidential ambitions. The demise of Trump’s political career, with little hope for reclamation, could prompt the world’s most notable narcissist to become further unhinged. Jan. 6, 2021, could be superseded in history booked by another, even darker date. Home-grown terrorism isn’t implausible.
We must remember that just a couple of years ago, the notion of Americans storming the Capitol building, injuring scores of police officers and attempting to hunt down members of Congress and the vice president would have sounded absolutely bonkers. Hardly anyone would’ve taken it seriously — except, perhaps, for those who were familiar with Trump’s narcissistic personality and his vulnerability to be sent into a fit of narcissistic rage.
As a neuroscientist and psychology researcher, I saw the potential for such a thing long before Trump got elected into office. In January 2016, I wrote an article for Raw Story titled “Trump has a mental disorder that makes him a dangerous world leader,” which was explicitly about the dangers of his narcissism.
Then, in 2018, I wrote another opinion piece called “Trump’s destruction: A Neuroscientist explains what happens when a narcissist begins to lose power,” focusing on the potential for him to exhibit narcissistic rage. My prediction wouldn’t come true until about two years later.
Based on Trump’s patterns of behavior and the events that are likely to transpire in the near future, I believe it is likely that history will repeat itself, but this is one time I don’t want to be right.
We must be vigilant so that another violent and destructive event, or series of events, does not happen. At the moment, it is unclear exactly how to prevent such a thing, but by cultivating an awareness of the potential disaster, we can begin to plan for it. If we do not, we can expect to be victims of Murphy’s Law, which says “What can go wrong, will go wrong.”
Let’s do what we can to make sure America gets it right this time.
Bobby Azarian is a cognitive neuroscientist and the author of the new book The Romance of Reality: How the Universe Organizes Itself to Create Life, Consciousness, and Cosmic Complexity. He is also a blogger for Psychology Today and the creator of the Substack Road to Omega. Follow him @BobbyAzarian.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Trump legal strategist John Eastman's argument that we was merely zealously advocating for his client doesn't hold water, according to someone else who did legal work for the former president.
Eastman said recently that the Georgia indictment in which he is named as an alleged co-conspirator "targets attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients, something that attorneys are ethically bound to provide." Former Trump White House attorney Jim Schultz appeared on CNN Primetime on Tuesday night, where he was asked about Eastman's argument.
"Do you buy that as a legal defense?" the host asked.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Schultz responded, "There is a line between zealous advocacy and being involved in criminal activity and furthering that criminal activity. And that is something that John Eastman is going to have to deal with when he goes -- when he's trying to push forward with his legal theory, and trying to push forward that attorney-client privilege is attached and -- he is acting as his attorney."
He added:
"There are a lot of facts that are going to get the other way on that. And he's going to have an uphill battle with that argument."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
'Unserious': Mueller prosecutor shows why Trump's election case argument fails
August 22, 2023
A legal expert on Tuesday shot down Donald Trump’s argument that his lawyers need more time to review documents in the Jan. 6 election conspiracy case.
Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to hold a hearing on Monday in which she’ll hear arguments on the start of the trial. Special counsel Jack Smith has requested that the case go to trial Jan. 2, 2024. Trump’s lawyers are requesting an April 2026 trial.
Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissman during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” called the former president’s lawyers’ request “unserious.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“...the ‘11.6 million documents argument’ that stack up as tall as taller than the Washington Monument doesn't seem to be holding a lot of water for special prosecutors,” Wagner said to Weissmann.
Weissman said that before joining the Robert Mueller probe in his role at the Justice Department he was the head of fraud where “we did large white collar corporate cases day in and day out, that it’s bread and butter. Over 100 attorneys doing large corporate cases. So when I hear 11 million documents, I don't think big, I think small.”
“The main reason this is just not an issue in this day and age is we're not in the 19th century or the 20th century. We do not use pieces of paper…. Everything's done by computers,” Weissmann added.
“You do computer searches. You use AI, you then have discovery paralegals. All of this is done in a really fast computer search that's targeted.
“Any federal judge who is dealing with civil and criminal litigation knows that if you come in and say, ‘oh, there's a lot of discovery,’ yes, they want to know that you have time. But to just pretend like it's hard copy paper that goes to the Washington Monument is not a serious argument for the court.”
Watch the video below or at the link here.
MSNBC 08 22 2023 21 34 58www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}