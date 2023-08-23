Rescuers in Greece find 18 burned bodies as wildfires spread

By Alexandros Avramidis and Alkis Konstantinidis ALEXANDROUPOLIS, Greece (Reuters) -Eighteen burned bodies, possibly migrants, were found on Tuesday in a rural area in northern Greece where wildfires were burning out of control for a fourth day, authorities said, as gale force winds fanned blazes across the country. In the nearby port town of Alexandroupolis, dozens of hospital patients were evacuated onto a ferry earlier on Tuesday, while a blaze on the foothills of Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens sent thick clouds of smoke over the capital. The bodies were found near the sprawling ...