Researchers link physical strength and wealth to militancy and conservatism

Social psychology is often concerned with how real-world traits, even those as diverse as physical size and socioeconomic status, influence political perspectives and attitudes. In a recent study appearing in the journal of Personality and Individual Differences, a team of American researchers looked at the relationship between formidability (strength) and socioeconomic status on the one hand and militancy and political moral foundations on the other. The researchers begin with the premise that individuals and groups whose physical or social attributes make them more likely to win conflicts wi...