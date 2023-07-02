Residents evacuated as WWII bomb defused in German city of Kiel

A street crossing in the Kiel district of Neumuehlen-Dietrichsdorf is cordoned off due to a bomb defusing operation. Around 8,200 people living in the northern German city of Kiel were temporarily evacuated from their homes on Sunday as a bomb disposal team defused a 250-kilogram device dating back to World War II. Axel Heimken/dpa
Around 8,200 people living in the northern German city of Kiel were temporarily evacuated from their homes on Sunday as a bomb disposal team defused a 250-kilogram device dating back to World War II. Police in the port city, which was a major naval base during the war, tweeted that the operation had been completed in the Neumühlen-Dietrichsdorf district without incident. The bomb was uncovered during construction work. On Tuesday, another British bomb was defused in the Schreventeich district in the city. Some 3,000 residents had to be temporarily evacuated. Unexploded ordnance left over from ...