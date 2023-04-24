Residents of Haiti capital seize gang members stopped by cops, shoot and burn some alive
A man is under arrest by Haitian police in the Turgeau commune of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, during gang-related violence on Monday, April 24, 2023. - RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The minibus was headed through the Canapé-Vert neighborhood of Haiti’s capital early Monday morning when it came to a police checkpoint. When officers saw that the minibus was packed with young men they suspected of being gang members, they stopped it and made everyone get off and lie on the ground. Soon, residents of the neighborhood appeared, dragged the men away from police custody and beat and stoned them. Then they threw gasoline-soaked tires on top of them — all under the eyes of the police — setting fire to more than a dozen people, some of them still alive. “Pour gasoline, pour gasolin...