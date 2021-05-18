Retired generals were fooled by imposter 'Rear Adm. Jack Meehoff' as they accused Biden of being a 'Marxist'

Last week, a group of more than 120 retired generals and admirals caused shock and outrage by signing a conspiracy theory-laden letter questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election and suggesting that President Joe Biden is a communist and too enfeebled to do his job. Among the signatories are Maj. Gen. John Bolduc, a candidate for Senate in New Hampshire, and Vice Adm. John Poindexter, former National Security Adviser to President Ronald Reagan.

But it seems that the group, calling themselves "Flag Officers 4 America," didn't do a good job of verifying all of their signatories were legit, because according to Task & Purpose, one of the names that ended up on the list was an imposter who went by the fake name, "Rear Adm. Jack Meehoff."

"After Christopher Mathias of the Huffington Post wrote a May 12 story about the letter, he received an email the following day from someone showing how he had managed to get the apocryphal 'Rear Adm. Jack Meehoff' added to the list of signatories," reported Jeff Shogol. "Mathias later tweeted emails from the man, whose name he redacted, showing how he had provided the false name to retired Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Arbuckle, who left active duty in 2000. 'Thank you for your support,' Arbuckle replied. 'Your name will be added to the letter today. Thank you for standing tall.'"

He was eventually removed, but not before making it onto the public list.

According to the report, the man behind "Rear Adm. Jack Meehoff" is a retired submariner who told Task & Purpose he acted because he found the whole letter "f**king absurd."

